Change in New Year’s Day run/walk

No same-day registrations will be accepted

The Churchill County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring this year’s New Year’s Day 5K run/walk, which is preceded with a fireworks display on Thursday night.

Due to the current State of Nevada and local coronavirus pandemic protocols, Parks and Recreation will use a staggered start format to maintain group sizes under 50 entrants. Recreation Supervisor David Ernst said the race will start on South Carson Street next to City Hall.

Ernst said no same-day registrations will be accepted. This was a last-minute decision. He said a committee decided to adjust the registration deadlines due to limiting the number of runners and walkers. He said each runner or walker must indicate the event in which they want to enter, and runners must provide an estimated 5K finish time. From there, he said all participants will be divided into three sections or waves depending on estimated finish time or age group.

On Wednesday, he said the wave start times will be emailed and also posted on their race link. The final determination on the wave start format will be made.

According to Ernst, he said participants must access the run/walk website and download the registration form, complete it and deliver it to the Parks and Recreation Department at the fairgrounds. For mailed forms, he said if individuals did not mail the form on Monday, they must hand deliver the form by Thursday. The fee will be slightly higher on Thursday.

Costs still remain the same but deadlines vary: individuals $20 ($25 on Thursday), families maximum of four, $70 ($90 on Thursday) and canines, $3 per dog.

Age categories are the same for both male and female participants: 13 & under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older. The age group classification is based on the person’s age on the day of the race. Ernst said the top three male and female entrants in each age group will receive awards, and the first overall male and female will receive additional prizes. No award ceremony will be held because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The link for accessing information is http://nv-churchillcounty.civicplus.com/480/New-Years-5K-RunWalk. Readers will not find the information on the Parks & Recreation Facebook site.

HOLIDAY CLOSURES

New Year’s Day is a holiday. Government offices, schools and financial institutions are closed. The main post office on North Maine Street will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Garbage pickup is Thursday instead of Friday.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

The Churchill County Parks and Recreation and the city of Fallon co-sponsoring the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks at the fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be no bonfire, though, because of COVID-19 protocol.