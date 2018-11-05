Cheerleaders raising funds for San Diego Bowl

The Greenwave cheerleaders are holiday bound this winter, and they need the community's help for them to perform in San Diego on the last day of the year.

The annual Holiday Bowl on Dec. 31 pits a matchup of Pac-12 and Big Ten football teams in a postseason game that has been played annually since 1978 at SDCCU Stadium.

"We'll be the only Northern Nevada cheerleading team performing at the Holiday Bowl," said adviser Shanta Sponsler.

Not only will the cheerleaders perform at halftime, but they also will be in the bowl's Parade of Lights. The team will consist of a mix between junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders.

"Three choreographers will meet with them, all who have professional backgrounds with dance and football games," Sponsler added.

The cost for each girl is $1,200, and Sponsler and her mother, Kim Hamman, said that figure includes lodging, meals, transportation from Fallon to San Diego and a visit to Sea World.

"We've raised about $8,000 since we found out," Sponsler said.

So far, she said the girls have been selling advertisements for their winter sports guide that range from business-card size to full page, and if a business sponsors a girl, they will receive an ad in the guide. She said Nov. 15 is the deadline for advertising to allow time for printing the guide in time for the beginning of winter sports. Sponsler said the city of Fallon has been a major contributor, and the parents are helping as well.

The cheerleaders also will have a fundraiser at the city's Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 7 and a photo fundraiser at Lattin Farms on Dec. 14-15. Sponsler has posted on additional information on her Facebook page including a link to Wefundthem.com.

Additionally, the cheerleaders will be performing Saturday in the semifinals of the state 3A football championships at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex if anyone would like to donate to the group at that time.

Individuals or businesses may send donations to Churchill County High School, 1 Greenwave Circle, Fallon, NV 89406, attn: CCHS Cheerleaders. For information, call 775-426-8069.