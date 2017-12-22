Christmas fun facts and trivia

Happy holidays and a very merry Christmas wish from everyone at The Dentists' Office!

We wanted to take this opportunity to convey our sincere appreciation to you, our most valued patients, whom we have had the immense pleasure of providing dental care to, and to those who have utilized our services during this past year, we wish you peace and goodwill. "Thank you for investing in one of your most valuable possessions, your dental health!"

We would like to take this opportunity to extend an invitation to those who are looking for a new dental home. We truly believe that once you walk through our doors you'll feel like you've found the dentist for you. From general dentistry, to orthodontics, oral surgery and pediatric dentistry, we are proud that we are able to offer state-of-the-art dentistry for your entire family at one location. We look forward to meeting you soon!

Each month we are given the pleasure by The Lahontan Valley News of educating you on the various aspects of dental care as well as a range of procedures and specialties. We hope you enjoy these articles as much as we enjoy sharing them with you. We thought we would take a break from our usual articles and share some fun facts and trivia about Christmas. In keeping with the holiday spirit, please enjoy!

QUESTIONS:

Of all the popular Christmas songs, which is the best-selling single of all time?

Which country can be credited with the creation of the Christmas beverage, eggnog?

In the carol, "Jingle Bells," what kind of sleigh is mentioned?

What was the name of the animated Christmas movie featuring Tom Hanks?

Visions of which sweet foodstuff danced in children's heads as they slept, according to Clement Clark Moore's poem "Twas the Night before Christmas?"

Which Christmas food is it considered good luck to eat one of on each of the 12 days of Christmas?

Who invented electric Christmas lights?

What Christmas holiday movie appears on TV more than any other holiday movie?

Which country is the largest exporter of Christmas trees?

What song does Lucy ask Schroeder to play on his piano in "A Charlie Brown Christmas?"

Which American President banned Christmas trees in the White House?

Which song's second line begins with, "They looked up and saw a star?"

In 1947, Gene Autry recorded a song in which he told listeners to "hang your stockings and say your prayers 'cause Santa Claus comes tonight." What is the name of this song?

Which two of the Santa's reindeers are named after weather phenomenon?

Every elf has this ornament on the tip of their shoes. Which type of ornament is it?

How many points does a snowflake traditionally have?

What is the color of the berries on the mistletoe plant?

Can you name the eight original reindeer?

Which is the most popular ornament used to place at the top of the Christmas tree?

What are sugarplums?

How many candy canes are made each year?

Who was the author of A Christmas Carol?

On the tenth day of Christmas, what does my true love give to me?

How many gifts would you receive if you received all of the gifts in the song, "Twelve Days of Christmas?"

ANSWERS:

"White Christmas"

England

"A one-horse open sleigh"

The Polar Express

Sugar-plums

Mince Pies

Thomas Edison in 1880

It's A Wonderful Life"

Canada

"Jingle Bells"

Theodore Roosevelt

"The First Noel"

"Here Comes Santa Claus"

Donner, which means thunder in German, and Blitzen, which means lightning

Bells

Six

White

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen.

Angel

Sugarplums are actually chocolate candies with cream, fruit preserves, or other sweet fillings inside.

More than 1.76 billion candy canes are made annually for the Christmas season.

Charles Dickens

Lords a-leaping

364

Thank you again for your continued trust and confidence in our office. We hope you have a safe and Happy Holidays season. Merry Christmas to all!

See you next year!