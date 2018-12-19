Christmas gifts worth sniffing

Watson here and I just want you to know this is my most favorite time of the year. Our home is always filled with the delicious aromas of mom's cookies and bread. Another big bonus is we have lots of packages coming in the mail that smell heavenly.

It always amazes me that mom and dad don't bother to sniff the packages. I can tell by the smell if there are dogs or cats in the home they came from, if they are full of goodies and sometimes I even recognize the scent of the person who sent them. I know the package from Aunt Mary has cookies for me.

My nose is exceptional and far superior to humans. Just how much better is my nose? Well, about a thousand times better. A human nose has about 5 million olfactory receptors. Olfactory receptors are microscopic proteins that detect odors. My nose has between 149 million to 300 million.

I have a much bigger nose which provides lots more surface for the receptors to work and the slits on my nose enhance my ability to get a good read on what I smell. I can distinguish about 100,000 different scents compared to 10,000 in humans.

So if you would like suggestions on worthy sniffing gifts, I recommend jerky, cookies and bones. In fact, I can detect an amazing scent coming from our kitchen that smells like cookies. So far my dad hasn't caught the scent, so I may have a chance to ace him out on a fresh baked cookie. May your Christmas be filled with the scent of love!

XOXO Watson and his mom and dad.

