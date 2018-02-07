Church invites public to fundraiser to restore building

Epworth United Methodist Church is hosting a traditional Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper and Mardi Gras party from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The event is open to all ages and proceeds will go toward repair of the historic church building, built in 1932.

Epworth's original building needs some costly repairs including a new roof, at a cost of approximately $75,000 at the event. In addition to games, music, homemade desserts, and the crowning of a King and Queen, the event will include a silent auction of Valentine's Day gifts donated by Churchill Vineyards, Doreen's Desert Rose Florist, Ambience Day Spa, several local restaurants, and more.

The church building at 280 East Stillwater Avenue was lost in a fire in 1928. The existing church was built to replace that one in 1932 and a new sanctuary was added in 1955.

Over its 112 years, the members of Epworth UMC have been instrumental in building this community, staffing its schools and hospitals, supporting our military, and providing critical assistance in times of crisis.

Currently, Epworth UMC hosts many community groups and events, including some of Fallon's most active food programs: a large food pantry, and a twice-weekly free community meal called Fallon Daily Bread.

Fallon Daily Bread serves about 250 substantial fresh-cooked meals per week. Food is purchased with donated funds, and cooked and served by many community groups including the Rotary Club, Churchill County High School ROTC, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, several local LDS wards, Banner Hospital, Epworth UMC, and others. Local Navy personnel and Boy Scout troops often participate as well.

Look for Epworth United Methodist Church on Facebook to reserve seats for dinner, or call the church office at 775-423-4714.

If you can't attend the event but would like to donate to this cause, donations are accepted online epworthfallon.org/give or send your donation to 280 East Stillwater Ave., Fallon, NV 89406.

Be sure to include a note where you would like the money to go, as 100 percent of any donation goes exactly where specified.