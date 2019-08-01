Churchill Animal Protection Society: Summertime and the living is hot!

Watson here, and I’m one hot dog! Go figure, I have a fur coat, sweat through my feet and I’m dark brown, not a great combo for the dog days of summer. Dog days are the period of July 3 through Aug. 11 when Sirius rises in conjunction with the sun. The saying dates back to the Roman times.

Yep, it was the ancient Greek and Romans who gazed up at the summer sky and associated the hot weather with the star Sirius, also known as the Dog Star. It is in the constellation Canis Major, which is Latin for the greater dog. Sirius is in the brightest star in the night sky. It is also bigger and hotter than the sun.

The Dog Star is represented in the mythologies of many cultures, and references to the star can be traced all the way to Neolithic times. To the ancient Greeks, Sirius in Canis Major represented Orion’s faithful hunting dog, which each night would help his master chase the constellation of Lepes, the Hare, across the sky.

You can find Canis Major by imagining a straight line through Orion’s belt. Move your eyes left (south) until you come to a very bright star and that’s Sirius. Dogs have been bright stars for centuries, so next time you look up at the sky find the brightest star and imagine that man’s best friend is looking out for you from afar. We love you without judgment because you are the star of our universe.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

CAPS will be offering senior cats who are 8 years or older for no adoption fee. We have some lovely senior cats who are patiently waiting to find their happy-ever-after home. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

We still have puppies. Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of 6 months to a home with children younger than 5 years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. Call us at 755-423-7500 and we will pick it up.

Walking buddies for our guests. Call 755-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans: If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who have given items for our garage sale. All tails are wagging for you!

The community members who faithfully bring food to CAPS. A big bark of thanks to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Aug. 3 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you’ve hugged our pup.

DON’T FORGET

July Pet Holiday: National Mutt Day

To call CAPS to pick up items for the garage sale. Keep us in mind when you are cleaning out your garage.

CAPS annual garage sale that will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 inside at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St.

We recently had a computer disaster and have lost all of your addresses. If you would like to receive our newsletter, please e-mail us with your contact information at caps@cccomm.net or call us at 775-423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, Nev. 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ e-mail address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.