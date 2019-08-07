Churchill Animal Protection Society: The astonishing, amazing, acrobatic, Acro-Cats

Recently while visiting my sister in Colorado, I attended a performance of The Acro-Cats. OK, that may sound a bit eccentric, and I want to assure you it was. The venue was packed all four days with cat fans.

Samantha Martin is the founder of the Acro-Cats and the force behind this feline touring troupe. She trains animals for movies, ads and commercials. Many of her animals are stars. She wanted to keep her pets mentally active between gigs, so she got a van and took her menagerie on the road. The results are fabulous!

Samantha is a spokeswoman for cat welfare and the trainability of cats. All 14 of her cats are rescues, and she donates part of the proceeds to local shelters in the areas where the Acro-Cats perform. Her goal is to get shelter cats adopted and promote healthy happy cats.

She uses clicker training to teach cats and other domestic animals tricks. It is a form of behavior modification where a treat is presented at the same time you make a clicker sound. The animal quickly associates the sound with a treat and will eventually respond to the sound only.

The cats performed cool tricks including jumping through hoops, walking tightropes, skateboarding, ringing bells and balancing on balls. Cats weren’t the only critters performing because a chicken named Cluck Norris and a rat named Rat Man were spot on too.

The show concluded with a musical performance by the Rock Cats. Yes, the Rock Cats played guitars, drums, saxophone, trumpet and cymbal. It fun to watch the band in action!

You can view the Acro-Cats in action at http://www.circuscats.com. They are Purrfect!

LOOKING FOR A HOME

We have three Catahoula mix puppies and they are cute! Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. Call us at 755-423-7500 and we will pick it up.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Rema White for the big bag of cans. A Four Paw salute to you!

All of the CAPS fans who support us on Walmart days. A pooch smooch to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Sept. 7 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch!

DON’T FORGET

August Pet Holiday: World Cat Day, Aug 8.

CAPS annual garage sale that will be held Sept. 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine Street.

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.