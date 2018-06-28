Churchill Arts Council: Music and reunion go hand-in-hand

The free second in-the-park concert on Aug. 18 will feature Tris Munsick & the Innocents, a Wyoming-based country band, who perform traditional, old time country music covers as well as their new, edgier work.

They will also have a lecture, "Evolving Western Music," on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m.

The concert at Oats Park's Centennial Stage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for sale, or music lovers may bring their chairs and a cooler with their favorite food and libations. After the concert (about 9 p.m.), stop in at the Arts Bar and checkout the latest exhibits.

Their appearance coincides with the annual community-wide reunion.

Band members consist of Tris Munsick (guitar, lead vocal), Daniel Ball (lead guitar, vocal), Tom Lulias (steel guitar), Nick Lulias (bass), and Ryan Bell (drums).

The Innocents formed in 2012 and are based out of Sheridan. They play dance music and cover a wide variety of songs ranging from barroom standards to more edgy original works.

The music caps a day of reunion activities around the city and at Oats Park. Aug. 17, begins with a Farmers Market and gathering at the Fallon Theatre, while Aug. 18, kicks off with a breakfast at the William N. Pennington Life Center followed by a Show-n-Shine Car Show and Antique Tractors, an open swim and class reunions.

Tours and activities planned for the day include the museum, Fallon Theatre, the Old High School, library, the fire department, the Douglass House, the Old Post Office, Cottage Schools and a chat with Mayor Ken Tedford at the Fallon City Hall.

A Sunday breakfast is slated for the William N. Pennington Life Center.

For questions on the concert, call 775-423-1440. For information on the reunion and community activities, call 775-423-5465 or go to the Fallon Churchill County Community Reunion Facebook page.