Churchill County Aquatic Center’s community programs

Wave Classes

Wave classes are offered at Churchill County Aquatic Center to help you maintain a strong body and reach your fitness goals using the benefits of water. These water exercise classes improve your body’s endurance, strength, flexibility, and coordination with little to no impact on your joints. We offer shallow and deep water classes in the morning and evening so they can fit into busy schedules. Classes are $5 Drop-In, or class passes are $35 for 8 classes or $50 for 12 classes. For information, call Churchill County Aquatic Center at 423-7091 or stop by to register at 333 Sheckler Road.

Take Away the Aches

Churchill County Aquatic Center is offering Take Away the Aches water exercise classes on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 11 a.m. These classes increase your flexibility, strength, and coordination with low impact exercise to improve your daily living. This class is excellent for people just beginning an exercise program or people dealing with limited motion, diabetes, and arthritis. All ability levels and non-swimmers are welcome. Classes are $3 Drop-In or $22 for 8 classes. For information, call Churchill County Aquatic Center at 423-7091 or stop by to register at 333 Sheckler Road.

Swim Hours

Churchill County Aquatic Center’s Lap Swim hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 5:30-9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m., Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:30-8 p.m. Open Swim hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Stop by 333 Sheckler Road or call 423-7091 for information.

Swim Lessons: American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Program

Your child can learn water safety and improve swimming strokes for recreational and competitive swimming year round. Churchill County Aquatic Center offers American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim courses and our instructors are certified Water Safety Instructor professionals. Achievement booklets are given to every participant and certificates are awarded to participants who successfully meet requirements for the next level.

Volunteer Swim Instructor

Youth volunteers are needed to help improve the quality of our swimming lesson program. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old and love to swim. This opportunity can help you gain experience while helping others learn to swim. You will assist in teaching a level within your skills and abilities. This opportunity may lead to other opportunities at Churchill County Aquatic Center. If you love to swim, come help others learn to love swimming too. Volunteer instructors will receive free access to the indoor pool while participating in this program. Please fill out a volunteer application at Churchill County Aquatic Center.

Holiday Food/Toy Drive

Between now and Dec. 20, we will be holding a holiday food/toy drive. Those who bring in a can of food or bring in a new unopened toy will receive one free admission to an Open/Lap Swim.

Pool Holiday Hours

The pool will have the following holiday hours:

Dec. 24: Pool Closes Early at 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: Pool Closed All Day

Dec. 31: Pool Closes Early at 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Pool Closed All Day