 Churchill County business licenses | NevadaAppeal.com

Churchill County business licenses

City of Fallon

New Business for June 2018

Affordable Document Solutions

65 S. Maine St. Suite C

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Document Preparation

775-294-6200

Lisa Nash & Sarah Ellis (Owners)

Brows by Peg

263 S. Maine St.

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Cosmetology

775-217-2060

Peg Buckner (Owner)

Burchard, Mackenzie

C/O 745 S. Taylor St.

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Cosmetology

775-225-2832

Mackenzie Burchard (Owner)

Doty, Daniel

C/O 985 W. Williams Ave.

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Real Estate

775-423-9042

Daniel Doty (Owner)

National Entertainment Network

C/O 890 W. Williams Ave.

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Entertainment

303-444-2559

Jim Sevalt – President

Roxanne Elizabeth

C/O 960 Auction Road F & G

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Cosmetology

775-722-6939

Roxanne Davies (Owner)

William Woodbury

792 Timothy Way

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Handyman

530-823-5388

William Woodbury (Owner)

New Owner

Dana Hotel Lodging, LLC

dba Comfort Inn

1830 W. Williams Ave.

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Lodging

775-423-5554

Kartik Vohra

Churchill County

New Business for June 2018

Custom Glass Distributors Inc.

280 S. Rock Blvd. Suite 150

Reno, Nevada, 89502

Retail and Resale Glass and Glazing

775-329-4265

Kevin Depaoli (Owner)

Fallon Art Studio

231 Carson River Drive

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Art

775-426-9423

Debra Mayo (Owner)

Fleet Heating & Air Incorporated

1760 Deming Way

Sparks, Nevada, 89431

HVAC

775-358-0744

Dan Gaddis (President)

Pacific States Communications of Nevada Inc.

240 S. Rock Blvd., Suite 117

Reno, Nevada, 89502

Phone System Sales and Installation

775-828-2020

PetersenDean Roofing and Sheet Metal

39300 Civic Center Drive, Suite 300

Fremont, Calif., 94538

Roofing and Solar

775-432-7146

Red Rose Inc. PetersenDean Inc. (Owner)

Scott Consulting and Investments LLC

5640 Rivers Edge Drive

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Educate Professionals/Consult Re: Investments

775-217-0739

Debra S. Scott, (Owner)

William G. Woodbury

792 Timothy Way

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Handyman

530-823-5388

William G. Woodbury (Owner)

Terminated Business

Alan's Restorations and Alan's Computers

370 Lewis Lane

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Computer Repair/Sales/Service

Alan H. Hale (Owner)

Enertronica Inc.

4785 Lawrence Lane

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Construction

775-343-9742

Ernst Ranch & Dairy Supplies

1975 Berney Road

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Dairy and Livestock Equipment

775-423-1880

Raymond C. Ernst (Owner)

HD Shipping Solutions LLC

90 N. Maine St.

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Logistics

775-622-6476

Jaime Dellera

1112 Ernst Drive

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Administrative

775-423-3739

Jaime Dellera (Owner)

Joe the Jeweler

2288 Reno Highway

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Jeweler

775-867-4367

Churchill Company LLC (Owner)

Kim's Kreations

800 Copperwood Drive

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Candle-Making and Sales

775-867-4599

Kimberly Rowlett (Owner)

Sapphire Family of Wines

2225 E. Greg St., Suite 104

Sparks, Nevada, 89431

Liquor Wholesale Distribution

775-359-1554

McGee & McGee Wine Merchants (Owner)

The Dapper Child Boutique

2777 Highland Drive

Reno, Nevada, 89521

Online Retail — Infant and Children Clothing and Accessories

806-283-4829

Courtney Richmond (Owner)

Tooth Fairy

3695 Medallion Lane

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Cottage James and Jellies

775-762-2910

Elvera Kajans (Owner)

Vertical Vantage LLC

5600 Caleb Drive

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Home Inspection/Imaging

541-727-1286

Lacey Szekely (Owner)

Will Be There Lawn and Landscape Care

3400 Bottom Road, No. 120

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Lawn and Landscape Care

775-294-5492

Carl Bonner (Owner)