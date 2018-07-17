Churchill County business licenses
July 17, 2018
City of Fallon
New Business for June 2018
Affordable Document Solutions
65 S. Maine St. Suite C
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Document Preparation
775-294-6200
Lisa Nash & Sarah Ellis (Owners)
Brows by Peg
263 S. Maine St.
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Cosmetology
775-217-2060
Peg Buckner (Owner)
Burchard, Mackenzie
C/O 745 S. Taylor St.
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Cosmetology
775-225-2832
Mackenzie Burchard (Owner)
Doty, Daniel
C/O 985 W. Williams Ave.
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Real Estate
775-423-9042
Daniel Doty (Owner)
National Entertainment Network
C/O 890 W. Williams Ave.
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Entertainment
303-444-2559
Jim Sevalt – President
Roxanne Elizabeth
C/O 960 Auction Road F & G
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Cosmetology
775-722-6939
Roxanne Davies (Owner)
William Woodbury
792 Timothy Way
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Handyman
530-823-5388
William Woodbury (Owner)
New Owner
Dana Hotel Lodging, LLC
dba Comfort Inn
1830 W. Williams Ave.
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Lodging
775-423-5554
Kartik Vohra
Churchill County
New Business for June 2018
Custom Glass Distributors Inc.
280 S. Rock Blvd. Suite 150
Reno, Nevada, 89502
Retail and Resale Glass and Glazing
775-329-4265
Kevin Depaoli (Owner)
Fallon Art Studio
231 Carson River Drive
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Art
775-426-9423
Debra Mayo (Owner)
Fleet Heating & Air Incorporated
1760 Deming Way
Sparks, Nevada, 89431
HVAC
775-358-0744
Dan Gaddis (President)
Pacific States Communications of Nevada Inc.
240 S. Rock Blvd., Suite 117
Reno, Nevada, 89502
Phone System Sales and Installation
775-828-2020
PetersenDean Roofing and Sheet Metal
39300 Civic Center Drive, Suite 300
Fremont, Calif., 94538
Roofing and Solar
775-432-7146
Red Rose Inc. PetersenDean Inc. (Owner)
Scott Consulting and Investments LLC
5640 Rivers Edge Drive
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Educate Professionals/Consult Re: Investments
775-217-0739
Debra S. Scott, (Owner)
William G. Woodbury
792 Timothy Way
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Handyman
530-823-5388
William G. Woodbury (Owner)
Terminated Business
Alan's Restorations and Alan's Computers
370 Lewis Lane
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Computer Repair/Sales/Service
Alan H. Hale (Owner)
Enertronica Inc.
4785 Lawrence Lane
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Construction
775-343-9742
Ernst Ranch & Dairy Supplies
1975 Berney Road
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Dairy and Livestock Equipment
775-423-1880
Raymond C. Ernst (Owner)
HD Shipping Solutions LLC
90 N. Maine St.
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Logistics
775-622-6476
Jaime Dellera
1112 Ernst Drive
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Administrative
775-423-3739
Jaime Dellera (Owner)
Joe the Jeweler
2288 Reno Highway
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Jeweler
775-867-4367
Churchill Company LLC (Owner)
Kim's Kreations
800 Copperwood Drive
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Candle-Making and Sales
775-867-4599
Kimberly Rowlett (Owner)
Sapphire Family of Wines
2225 E. Greg St., Suite 104
Sparks, Nevada, 89431
Liquor Wholesale Distribution
775-359-1554
McGee & McGee Wine Merchants (Owner)
The Dapper Child Boutique
2777 Highland Drive
Reno, Nevada, 89521
Online Retail — Infant and Children Clothing and Accessories
806-283-4829
Courtney Richmond (Owner)
Tooth Fairy
3695 Medallion Lane
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Cottage James and Jellies
775-762-2910
Elvera Kajans (Owner)
Vertical Vantage LLC
5600 Caleb Drive
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Home Inspection/Imaging
541-727-1286
Lacey Szekely (Owner)
Will Be There Lawn and Landscape Care
3400 Bottom Road, No. 120
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Lawn and Landscape Care
775-294-5492
Carl Bonner (Owner)