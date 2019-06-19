Churchill County Class of 1964 announces reunion plans

The Churchill County High School Class of 1964 is sponsoring a 55th reunion gathering on Aug. 16 at the Maine Street Café in Fallon. Members of the class are asked to respond by July 20 in order to participate in the event.

The get-together will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Maine Street Café, 810 S. Maine St., and will feature hors d’oeuvres with free soft drinks, coffee and tea. A no-host bar will be available. Cost is $25 per individual and those attending are asked to send a check, payable to Class Reunion of 1964, to Lynn Bryant Biggs at J&L Trailer Sales, 5030 Reno Highway, Fallon, 89406.

A short, informal program will be included in the event, and door prizes will be awarded.

This reunion is during the Fallon Community Reunion which runs Aug. 16-18. Several events and tours are planned in addition to the free concert at Oats Park on Saturday, Aug. 17 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Class of 1964 will be among those with a booth at the park, starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Information on the class reunion is available from biggs@cccomm.net or imelli@cccomm.net. Complete details on the community reunion may be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/communityreunionfallon.

Class members working on the 55th reunion event include Lynn Bryant Biggs, Gary Imelli, Maxine Forbush Shane, Ronald Shane, Lonne Fudge Sheldon and Saundra Mori Mello. If you wish to attend the July planning meeting, contact one of the organizers for particulars.