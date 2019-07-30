Churchill County Commission meets Thursday

Churchill County commissioners will meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. in the commission chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

Agenda items include the following:

Presentation, discussion, and acceptance of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s fiscal year 2019-20 Annual Work Program and validation of top two concerns based on previous discussions.

Application for community support funding for the Fallon Lions Club Junior Rodeo for $2,500.

Approval of 2020 Agreement with the State of Nevada, Housing Division, for Welfare Set-Aside Funding for fiscal year 2020 for $10,719.35.

Approval of an Interlocal Contract between Churchill County and the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child and Family Services, for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 in the assessment amount of $734,485.

Ratification of an application and acceptance of funding in the amount of $15,750, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a vehicle purchase for Churchill County Social Services for the Crisis Intervention Programming.

Acceptance of $136,986 annual funding for the Healthy Nevada Award for Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 between Nevada Clinical Services and Churchill County Social Services to provide the Resource Liaison Program.

Approval of a funding Agreement between Carson Tahoe Behavioral Health Center and Churchill County Social Services for $46,561 for federal fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Application for community support funding for the Lahontan Valley Claybreakers for $2,000 and update on the 2018 season.

Presentation by EnviroSafe Demil, LLC regarding a proposal to construct a munitions disposal facility in Churchill County located at Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 003-691-13 & 003-691-11 located off of the Lovelock Highway.

Adoption of Resolution 284-2019 declaring that it is in the county’s best interest to sell county -owned real property identified as APN: 003-691-13 & 003-691-11 for economic development purposes under NRS 244.2815 as a direct sale to EnviroSafe Demil, LLC without a public auction and authorizing said sale in the amount of $58,000 for APN: 003-691-13 and $48,000 for APN: 003-691-11.

Approval of a Churchill County application for a risk management grant from POOL/PACT in an amount not to exceed $35,737.53, with a county match of 25% totaling $11,912.52, for construction alterations at the Churchill County Administration Building to address safety concerns.

Application for community support funding for $10,000 for the 2019 Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair and update on the 2018 event.

Approval of the Churchill County Debt Management Policy for fiscal year 2019-20.

Consideration and possible action re: Second Quarterly Report from the Churchill County Public Administrator and update on Legislative matters.

Approval of the apportionment of the CC Communications’ additional transfer of $300,000 to Churchill County as a result of the passing of Senate Bill No. 341.

Approval of Fiscal Year 2020 Grant Agreement with the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Grants Management Unit, for the provision of Family Resource activities under Social Services for $21,854.

Approval of a Parcel Map filed by Jerry McKnight for property located at 3790 Edwards Lane, APN: 008- 031-35, with 40.63 acres in the A-10 land use district, to divide the parcel into two lots of 20.0 and 20.63 acres.

Transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department in the amount of $250,000 for fiscal year 2019 Road and Bridge Projects for the 4th Quarter.

Approval of Safety Policies-Accident Reporting and Investigation Plan and Workers’ Compensation Procedure.

Approval of the Juvenile Detention Facility Health Authority Agreement with Vivian Graham at a monthly rate of $1,500.

At the last meeting, commissioners took action on the following agenda items:

Received update on Bureau of Land Management activities within the county.

Approved to proceed with a grant application to the Nevada Administrative Office of the Courts for security improvements at the Justice Court.

Received information on the State of Nevada Community Development Block Grant for program year 2020.

Approved of the fiscal year 2019-2020 fixed monthly payment of $27,654.17 for the Ad Valorem Tax apportionment for the Coalition for Senior Citizens.

Clarified posting of a property appraiser position, which was approved in the budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. Hiring will be based on qualifications.

Nominated Harry “Bus” Scharmann as a potential board member for the Nevada Clean Energy Fund (NCEF).

Notified that the Clerk/Treasurer’s office has adopted a new Schedule of Fees ($5 on certain applications) effective Aug. 1.

Approved acknowledgement of recordation of a Conservation Easement Deed, Document #474484, for Leslie S. Imelli and Deanna B. Imelli, husband and wife, and Gary E. Imelli and Susan B. Imelli, Trustees of the Imelli 2000 Trust dated July 28, 2000, for property located on Austin Highway, Assessor’s Parcel Number 007-611-25, authorization for issuance of 81 Transfer of Development Right (TDR) Certificates to Churchill County, and authorization to record the Notice of Final Action to issue said certificates.

Upheld Planning Commission’s decision to deny issuance of a variance from Sign Area Development Standards to build a large-scale advertising billboard filed by George and Tania Pomeroy on property located at 2284 Resource Drive, Hazen.