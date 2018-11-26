The Churchill County Commission meets Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. in the commission chambers at the county administration building, 155 N. Taylor St.

Commissioners will hear the following agenda items:

Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management's Carson City District.

Bill No. 2018-G, Ordinance 37, an ordinance amending the following provisions of Churchill County Code: Title 14 Buildings and Construction; Chapter 4.050 Establishment of Schedule of Fees; Chapter 12.030 Codes Adopted; and Chapter 14.12.050 Effective Dates of Adopted Codes.

Approval of a Software License Agreement with The Center for Applied Management Practices, Inc. for data collection software for the Social Services Department for $2,100.

Resolution 191-2018 directing the Churchill County assessor to take certain actions regarding the Secured Tax Roll for 2019-2020.

Review of the 3 percent cap on property taxes which contributed to tax collections from the Senior Citizen Ad Valorem Levy for fiscal year 2017-2018 to be 29 percent below budget.

Approval of Professional Services Agreement with Day Engineering for the golf course septic to sewer consolidation in the amount not to exceed $36,675.