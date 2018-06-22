 Churchill County Commission presents quarterly Service Awards | NevadaAppeal.com

Churchill County Commission presents quarterly Service Awards

LVN staff report
Molly Moser / LVN

Churchill County Commissioners stand with some of the Service Award winners on Wednesday.

Churchill County Commissioners recognized the following 11 county employees and presented Service Awards during the board's Wednesday's meeting:

Ronald Bell, 15 years with Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)

Jolene Coverston, 5 years at District Attorney's Office

Michael Davis, 5 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)

Joseph Diaz, 20 years at Facilities, Parks, and Recreation

Jared Jones, 20 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)

Samantha Lane, 5 years at District Attorney's Office

Claude Parsley, 20 years at Churchill County Cemetery (not pictured)

Chad Rigney, 5 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)

Jackee Stewart, 5 years at Social Services

Sarah Tracy, 15 years at Justice Court

Chris Thorn, 15 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)