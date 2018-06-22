Churchill County Commission presents quarterly Service Awards
June 22, 2018
Churchill County Commissioners recognized the following 11 county employees and presented Service Awards during the board's Wednesday's meeting:
Ronald Bell, 15 years with Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)
Jolene Coverston, 5 years at District Attorney's Office
Michael Davis, 5 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)
Joseph Diaz, 20 years at Facilities, Parks, and Recreation
Jared Jones, 20 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)
Samantha Lane, 5 years at District Attorney's Office
Claude Parsley, 20 years at Churchill County Cemetery (not pictured)
Chad Rigney, 5 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)
Jackee Stewart, 5 years at Social Services
Sarah Tracy, 15 years at Justice Court
Chris Thorn, 15 years at Churchill County Sheriff's Office (not pictured)
