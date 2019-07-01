Churchill County Commission to meet July 10

The Churchill County Commission took action on the following agenda items for June. Because of the July 4 holiday, the next commission meeting is July 10 at 8:15 a.m. in the commission chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

• Presentation of Employee Service Awards for the 2nd Quarter of 2019.

• Recognition of service and retirement for Ed Harris with the Fallon Churchill Fire Department.

• Update of current activities, plans or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District, Ken Collum, Field Manager, Stillwater Field Office, Carson City District, Bureau of Land Management.

• Acceptance of renewal proposal from Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool (POOL) for $299,404.38 and approval for payment from Fiscal Year 2019-2020 funds.

• Approved a resolution for an Activity Bond Volume Cap to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, which is for funds that have not been allocated to local projects and would otherwise revert back to the state.

• Adopted a resolution 279-2019 to augment and amend the budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.

• Adopted special assessments on the 2019-2020 Secured Tax Roll to each taxable parcel in the Carson Desert Groundwater Basin, to each permitted water right holder in the Lovelock Valley Groundwater Basin, and on the 2019-2020 Unsecured Tax Roll to each permitted water right holder in the Dixie Valley Groundwater Basin.

• Update on activities, approval of an Interlocal Agreement, and approval of a funding request for $7,500 from the Lahontan Conservation District and $5,000 from the Stillwater Conservation District for FY20.

• Received an update on the 2019 legislative session.

• Approved the adoption of Bill 2019-A, Ordinances 24, 32, 81, and 87 – Title: An ordinance making corrections, deletions, additions, and minor revisions to Title 12 Streets and Sidewalks, Section 12.04 Encroachments in the Right of Way; and Title 16 Consolidated Development Code, Section 16.08 Zoning and Land Use, Section 16.16 Development Standards, and Section 16.24 Definitions. Summary: An ordinance amending, adding and deleting connections to existing roads, appeals, temporary use permits, special use permits, setbacks from roadways with higher speed limits, friction zones, accessory dwelling unit, home based businesses, administrative special use permits, and definitions.

• Recognition of service and retirement for Dave Vest with the Fallon Churchill Fire Department.

• Recognition of service and retirement for Pamela Powell with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.

• Recognition of service and retirement for Cliff Van Woert, building official, with the Churchill County Building Department.

• Adoption of a proclamation recognizing the local businesses, community volunteers, and youth of the Churchill County Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

• Approved an amendment to the Interlocal Contract between Churchill County and State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Aging and Disability, for Fiscal Year 2020 approved state rates for youth developmental services.

• Approved an application for Community Support Funding for the Fallon Ranch Hand Rodeo for $2,000.

• Updated on various water-related projects and renewal of a Professional Services Agreement with Mahannah & Associates, LLC in an amount not to exceed $144,000.

• Updated by the Nevada Department of Agriculture on the Oversight and Inspection Program for hemp.

• Approved renewal of the lease agreement with Domestic Violence Intervention for use of space in the Churchill County Annex Building and continued support for Domestic Violence Intervention (DVI) for $4,000 and update on activities.

• Approved an interlocal contract between Churchill County and the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for wildfire protection for $19,916 per year.

• Ratified the Collective Bargaining Agreement between Churchill County and the Churchill County Dispatchers’ Unit.

• Approved budget transfer No. 01 for Fiscal Year 2018-19 to amend the final budget to more accurately reflect the expenditures by the various departments within the various functions at the fund level.

• Approved monetary transfers for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, to move the FEMA funds from the General Fund to the Road Department for $940,000, to transfer $68,059 from the Water Resource Fund to the Road Equipment Replacement Fund to cover the Wild Goose Road, and to move $400,000 from the Building Reserve Fund to the Water Resource Fund to cover the capital improvements to Wild Goose and the TDR program.

• Appointed Carla Pomeroy to the TDR Sending Site Review Committee.

• Approved Engineering Services Proposal with Shaw Engineering in the amount of $15,000 for initial planning services to provide future water and wastewater service to the Churchill County owned Coleman Road Property, Assessor’s Parcel Number 008-301-12, and for possible future expansion of water and wastewater services to the Venturacci subdivision area.

• Approved a parcel map application for Jason Steele for property located at 3175 Austin Highway, APN 007-611-58, consisting of 57.8 acres in the A-10 land use district, to separate the house and farmstead (4.2 acres) from the farmland (53.6 acres), wherein a variance for lot size had previously been approved

• Approved a parcel map application for Michael and Claudia Casey for property located at 3900 Alcorn Road, Assessor’s Parcel Number 008-401-01, consisting of 9.47 acres in the E-1 land use district, to split the existing lot into two parcels, one 6.4 acres and the other 3.07 acres.

• Reappointed Jason Sibley to the Churchill County Board to Manage Wildlife.

• Approved revocation of appointment and official oath for people who are no longer serving in the capacity of that position or have a more recent official oath on file.

• Proposed change to flexible spending accounts for Churchill County employees.

• Approved pay tables for FY 2019-2020.

• Approved personnel changes approved in the budget for FY 2019-2020.

• Modified the job description and salary range for the building inspector.

Old Business

Approved an agreement for purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Andrew and Karla Craig on Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 006-821-15 and 006-821-25, totaling 48.62 acres with 40.77 irrigated acres.

Approved an agreement for purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Frey Ranch, LLC on Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 006-092-14 and 006-111-04, totaling 286.31 acres with 267.95 irrigated acres.

Approved an agreement for purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Leslie S. Imelli and Deanna B. Imelli and Gary E. Imelli and Susan B. Imelli, Trustees of the Imelli 2000 Trust dated July 28, 2000, on Assessor’s Parcel Number 007-611-25, totaling 67.00 acres with 55.00 irrigated acres.