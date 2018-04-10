Churchill County Commissioners learn of additional need for community volunteers

The Churchill County Commissioners took action on a wide range of agenda items at their first meeting of April on Thursday.

Commissioners recognized April 16-22 as "Just Serve" week promoting volunteerism and service to the community.

Terra Koenig, a volunteer with the JustServe program, said this is a free resource connected with volunteer opportunities in local communities such as Fallon to include Churchill County.

"We go to different agencies to see what volunteers are needed," Koenig said.

She pointed out that schools, government agencies, churches and nonprofit organizations always need volunteers.

"We compile needs and put them on justserve.org," she added. "Our community has a lot of great volunteers.

Justserve.org is provided as a service by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She told commissioners she was promoting the website and the opportunities that are available. According to a pamphlet, events projects could include painting, performing playground updates, conducting blood drives, conducting a 5K run toy drive, cleaning the cemetery or parks, washing windows, and many more.

For additional information, Koenig may be contacted at 775-426-8024 or terratut@gmail.com

Commissioners also took action on the following items:

• Approved $2,000 for community support funding for the Lahontan Valley Claybreakers. Pat Whitten said during the past year, the Claybreakers took 34 shooters to the state competition, and the Fallon club produced four to five champions, several team awards and individual awards.

• Approved $4,000 for community support funding for Domestic Violence Intervention. Karen Moessner, DVI's executive director, said the funding will be used for expenses not covered by grants.

• Approved $1,500 for community support funding for this year's sixth annual golf tournament fundraiser.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the renewal of the residential construction tax for the Churchill County School District to help with maintenance of its facilities. In the past, the tax has been used for carpeting, painting, etc. Projects planned include security cameras in both the middle and high schools and implementing more security.

• Approved a grant for purchasing two new vehicles for Churchill Area Regional Transit for $395,283. Commissioners learned CART could expand if federal funding increases.

• Approved proclamations for Nevada Wildlife Awareness Month in May and Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month in April. Shannon Ernst, Social Services director and Public Guardian, said many activities to support Child Abuse Awareness Prevention month are planned until the end of the month.

• Approved upgrade and/or replacement of a pump and electrical services for Wild Goose Ranch. Commissioners approved an option that uses the lowest price possible.

• Reversed a decision made by the Planning Department and approved a temporary use permit be transferred from a residence on Dalila Street to Meadowlark Drive.

• Approved the expansion of the Encroachment Protection Agreement between the Dept. of Navy and Churchill County to update the Naval Air Station Fallon buffer map for the Conservation Easement Program.

The expanded program includes areas northeast of the air station where jets take off and fly and along a baseline of NAS Fallon south, southwest of the military installation. County Manager Eleanor Lockwood said the expansion was initiated by both sides, and the purchase of conservation easements will occur only if funding becomes available.

• Approve proposal from Johnson Perkins for $3,000 to provide professional appraisal services to evaluate a conservation easement on both the Nygren and Flying W properties.

• Approve proposal from Pau R. Bruk of Bruk Real Estate for $1,500 to provide professional appraisal services to evaluate a conservation easement on the Martin property.

• Appointed Planning Director Michel Johnson to serve on the State Land Use Planning Advisory Council to fill the unexpired term of Eleanor Lockwood, who will be retiring later this spring.

• Appointed A.C. White to the Planning Commission.

• Approved transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department for $250,000 for the first and final payment of fiscal year 2018 and for various road and bridge projects for the third quarter.

• Reaffirmed their preference for the Nevada Department of Transportation's Interstate 11 corridor plan B-1, which will connect Las Vegas to I-80 via Tonopah and to the east of Fallon, connecting north of the city.