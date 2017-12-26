Churchill County Commissioners recognize employees

At their last meeting of the year, the Churchill County commissioners recognized employees for their years of service. From left are Commissioner Bus Scharmann, Jeff Cooley, Churchill County Sheriff's Office, 20 years; Nicholas Luesing, Churchill County Sheriff's Office, five years; Cliff Barnhouse, Churchill County Sheriff's Office, five years; Commissioners Pete Olsen and Carl Erquiaga; Tasha Hessey, Recorder's Office, 10 years; Bryan Hutchings, Juvenile Probation, five years; and Michael Johnson, Planning Department, five years. Not pictured are Aaron De La Cruz, cemetery, five years; and Erin Montalvo, Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 10 years.