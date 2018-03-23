Churchill County Democrats to hold annual Sawyer-Bryan Dinner on April 7

The Sawyer-Bryan Dinner, the main fundraising event for the Churchill County Democrats, will be held April 7 at the Fallon Convention Center.

The social time is from 6-6:45 p.m., and the dinner begins at 7 p.m.

By purchasing tickets, you are supporting our local Churchill County Democratic Party and enjoying a fun evening with fellow Democrats. Tickets for the dinner are $40 each.

There are other ways to help: provide an item for the "dessert auction" that will be sponsored by and benefit the Churchill County Young Democrats. Please let us know if you would like to provide an item for the dessert auction; donate items for our silent auction and raffle; or invited family and friends to join us.

RSVP is needed; food and supplies need to be bought and prepared, and it's so much easier to do if we know how many of you will be attending. The planned Italian buffet dinner menu will have a selection of a meat lasagna, a vegetarian lasagna or a gluten-free lasagna, salad, side dish, garlic bread and a dessert. The meal is being catered by Kelli M. Kelly of Stone Soup.

You may pay in advance — cash or check —or payment will be accepted at the door including credit cards.

Recommended Stories For You

For information on tickets, desserts or silent auction items, contact Nyla Howell at roctech@cccomm.net or 775-867-4229. You can also bring items to the convention center on April 7 between 11 a.m. -1 p.m. while the committee is setting up for the dinner.