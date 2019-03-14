Churchill County gets $1.4M for groundwater improvement

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has awarded Churchill County $1,405,075 for two groundwater improvement projects, according to a media release.

One project is septic-to-sewer consolidation of the Churchill Community Golf Course, with an award of $330,075 in principal forgiveness funding.

The leach field for the commercial septic system at the county-owned golf course clubhouse is failing, the release said. The clubhouse, which includes a restaurant, is used by golfers and the general public. It is also used for large community events (e.g., class graduations, weddings, etc.). The county pumps the septic tank monthly, and during large events or high usage, the county must pump the septic tank multiple times to prevent a spill, which could pose risks to public health and violate its operating permit, possibly leading to penalties issued by NDEP. This continuous need to pump the tank, along with the history of other system issues, has added significant maintenance costs for the county. Most importantly, this area is part of the county's source water protection/wellhead protection area for its only municipal well.

Existing homes in the golf course area are also on private septic tanks. Poor soils and high groundwater levels – typically 10 to 20 feet below ground – create numerous problems for septic systems. Most of the homes surrounding the golf course are also served by individual domestic wells. Therefore, by removing this large, commercial septic system, the county will benefit from significant water quality improvements for both the municipal well and private wells in the surrounding communities.

The second project is septic-to-sewer consolidation of 25 residential homes on Lattin Road in Churchill County, with an award of $1.075 million in principal forgiveness funding.

Churchill County has ordinances to limit proliferation of high density septic tanks, including a program to connect sewer and water users in large areas. The shallow aquifer is directly influenced by recharge and has the greatest risk of pollution from facilities or activities at the land surface. Converting septic systems to sanitary sewer and educating residents on proper maintenance of existing septic systems is a part of the community's long-term plan to protect its groundwater resources.

In 2017, a project was completed in the Pine Grove subdivision that eliminated the Dallas lift station and force main and extended a new gravity main (no additional power) to allow the consolidation of 22 homes on Dallas Drive and Lattin Road. Through NDEP's SRF funding, the second phase of the project will extend the sewer main to connect 25 more homes. This subdivision is within the county's municipal wellhead protection area and is located approximately 750 feet from the county's only municipal well. High groundwater levels are present in the area, and are influenced by major irrigation canals and the Carson River. The area has faced numerous septic tank issues, so having the ability to connect to a municipal system and forego aging septic systems will help protect groundwater resources for years to come.

"We are grateful to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection's State Revolving Fund for providing Churchill County an opportunity to do these projects," said Marie Henson, Churchill County building inspector, in the release. "It is important that we protect our groundwater resources for Churchill County residents by removing old septic systems and consolidating them with the existing county sewer system. As a county water system, we are always looking for ways to protect the groundwater while providing services to our residents."

For information, visit http://www.ndep.nv.gov.