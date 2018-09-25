Churchill County High School homecoming court
September 25, 2018
The Churchill County High School homecoming court has been announced. The senior king and queen will be crowned Friday night during halftime of the Fallon-Dayton football game. From left are Tyler Austin, freshman; Shasta Mori (red dress), junior; Alexis Jarrett, senior; Kenna Hamlin, senior; Brenden Larson, senior; Ben Dooley, senior; Trey Rooks, senior; Shelby Chard (blue jacket), senior; Emily Clyburn, freshman; Kodus Wehe, sophomore; and Sam Frost, sophomore. Not pictured is Brock Richardson, junior.
Steve Ranson/LVN