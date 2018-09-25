The Churchill County High School homecoming court has been announced. The senior king and queen will be crowned Friday night during halftime of the Fallon-Dayton football game. From left are Tyler Austin, freshman; Shasta Mori (red dress), junior; Alexis Jarrett, senior; Kenna Hamlin, senior; Brenden Larson, senior; Ben Dooley, senior; Trey Rooks, senior; Shelby Chard (blue jacket), senior; Emily Clyburn, freshman; Kodus Wehe, sophomore; and Sam Frost, sophomore. Not pictured is Brock Richardson, junior.

Steve Ranson/LVN