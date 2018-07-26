Churchill County High to host student leadership summit

Even high school students in Fallon can address international issues.

That is one of the messages to be delivered at the second annual LEAD Green Leadership Summit scheduled Aug. 3-4 at Churchill County High School.

This year's summit, for students of CCHS and Oasis Academy, has a theme of, "Act Local. Think Global."

"Our hope is for our students to broaden their horizons and think a little more globally," said Garrett Kalt, LEAD Green founder and president. "We see LEAD Green as a platform to give back to our community and instill leadership in our youth.

"Small towns can do big things. Together as a community we can and will go far."

The stated purpose of LEAD Green (Leadership, Education, Awareness and Development) is to help Churchill County high school students gain the knowledge and skills to improve their community and have a successful future.

Conferences consist of leadership workshops, student panels, career advice, speakers, group activities, networking and a service project, according to the LEAD Green website.

Kalt said this year's community service project will be wrapping gifts for Court-Appointed Special Advocates to give to children in foster care. LEAD Green held a 5K race earlier this year to raise funds for the gifts.

Rachel Mills is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on Aug. 3 at 6:45 p.m.

Mills is a graduate of Churchill County High School and Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. She has worked for nonprofit organizations and taught in multiple countries, including Afghanistan and Morocco, served in the Peace Corps and now works as a paramedic in Reno.

"We're really excited to have her come back and share a little of her story," Kalt said.

The first summit, held last year, had 40 students in attendance, Kalt said. The goal for this year is 80 students; Kalt said "30-ish" students have already registered and he is in the process of contacting 100 students who have expressed interest.

The Aug. 3 schedule is 3-8 p.m. and the Aug. 4 schedule is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online registration ($15) closes Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Onsite registration ($20) will take place Aug. 3, 2:30-3 p.m., at the CCHS auditorium.

"It's a weekend full of engagement and investing in our community," Kalt said.

For information, go to http://www.leadgreenwave.org