Churchill County launches redesigned website

Churchill County relaunched its website this morning with a new, modern look, better functionality and more responsive design.

“We are pleased to offer this updated resource to our community and those interested in moving here and doing business here,” said Jim Barbee, Churchill County manager. “We are very grateful for the guidance and expertise of the folks at CivicPlus, our vendor who guided us through this process.”

The site now offers a mobile-friendly platform that renders well on tablets and smartphones, streamlined functionality, large images of the county and a refreshed feel over the previous version which was last designed in 2011. One of the most important features is that the new site is more compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

The URL remains the same at: http://www.churchillcounty.org

At the top of the new home page are “mega-menu” tabs with quick links to departments, community highlights, business resources and services along with links to the county’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Under the large banner image are buttons to pay one’s property taxes, find meetings and agendas, and to meet the commissioners.

Below that is a new News and Events section with current stories of happenings in the county. Scroll down further to find a county calendar, a quick link to job opportunities and a new feature “County Hot Topics” where current topics of interest to county government are posted.

In the footer of the new site is a Contact Us/Staff Directory link, quick links to state agencies overseeing voting, ethics and unclaimed property along with the Nevada State Legislature and taxpayer and voters’ Bill of Rights resources.

As part of the redesign process, each county department spent hours updating the content on their department pages to make it as current as possible and added images as appropriate.

The contract for the redesign process, in the amount of $8,125, was approved by the Board of County Commissioners at its Jan. 22 meeting. The county manager’s office authorized an additional $1,250 for staff training sessions on using the new website.

For any questions on the new county website, contact Anne McMillin, public information officer, at 775-423-2266 or via email at: amcmillin@churchillcounty.org.