Churchill County Library June events

June 6: Justin Impossible, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Reading with Rover, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

June 13: Zoo to You – Wild Things, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

June 20: Mars Explorer, 2 p.m.

June 27: Stars on Maine, 2 p.m.

Register for the Summer Reading Program.

Virtual Reality: 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

Knitting Club: 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday

Story Time: 11 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday

Writer’s Group: 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday

Open computer lab: Practice your skills or get hands-on help from 9 to 10 a.m. every Thursday.

Quilling: 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday.

Art exhibit: Photography by Linda Hammond and Sheree Jensen.

The Churchill County Library is located at 553 S. Maine St. in Fallon.