Churchill County Library looking to future and seeking feedback from patrons

"If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there." –Lewis Carroll, as paraphrased by George Harrison

The Churchill County Library is preparing a road map for the future through the strategic planning process because we want to know we're going down the path that will best serve the community. Your input is critical to the process.

Your thoughts and ideas of current services and programs are important to the discussion as are your ideas about future needs and programs. Are there programs you'd like to see that aren't being offered? How do you like the Summer Reading Program? How about the Wi-Fi speed? Does that work for you? Are the library hours convenient for you? Did you know we have meeting space for public use? Are you satisfied with the selection of downloadable ebooks?

You can participate in a couple of ways. Attend a focus group at the library on either May 15, at 5:30 p.m. or May 17 at 9 a.m. A survey is available online at http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org and in print form at the library, 553 S. Maine St.

Additionally, I'm available to hear your thoughts and ideas. Be part of the conversation!

Carol Lloyd is the director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org.