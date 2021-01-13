Churchill County moves ahead with Tier 2 vaccinations

County residents aged 70 and older scheduled for Jan. 21 at fairgrounds

In accordance with the State of Nevada’s vaccination playbook, Churchill County will begin administering its first Tier 2 COVID vaccines to educators in the county on Thursday.

This process will be by “appointment only” and scheduled through education employers. Vaccinations will be conducted at the fairgrounds.

By advancing to Tier 2 and providing vaccinations to Churchill County educators, the county will next move forward with vaccinations for the 70+ age group. Vaccines will be administered to the first 400 county residents aged 70+, on a “first-come, first-served” basis on Jan. 21 beginning at 4 p.m. via drive-thru at the County Fairgrounds located on Sheckler Road. Photo identification for age and Churchill County residency verification will be required. This date and time is reserved specifically for those 70 and older only. Please do not show up expecting to receive a vaccine unless you meet the age criteria.

Churchill County is also partnering with Banner Churchill Community Hospital to administer vaccines to those 70 and up. If you prefer scheduling an appointment or can’t make the Jan. 21 date at the fairgrounds, contact Banner’s Hospital Clinic weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 775-867-7740.

The 70+ population represents approximately 1,500 people in the community, and the county and Banner Churchill will work as efficiently as possible to administer these vaccines over the next few weeks. Churchill County said it hopes local pharmacies will be able to assist in the administration of the vaccine in the near future.

The county is asking the public to avoid using the section of Sheckler Road in front of the fairgrounds on Thursday and Jan. 21, and all vaccine dates as released, to limit traffic difficulties.

The county will provide additional vaccine dates and information on the tiers when available.