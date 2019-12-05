Churchill County releases name of driver in fatal Fallon crash

The name of the driver who was killed in a three-vehicle crash at Sheckler Cutoff and U.S. Highway 50 on Oct. 29 has been identified as William A. Fausey, 55, of Churchill County.

Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox said Thursday he had been given permission to release the name. He said Fausey worked for Mackedon Ready Mix Concrete. Neither Hickox nor the Nevada Highway Patrol released the name after the crash, pending an autopsy. NHP trooper Hannah DeGoey said the Washoe County medical examiner needed to make a positive identification of the driver from various testing and records because fire was involved.

Hickox said any details on the cause of the crash will be released by NHP, the investigating agency.

Previously reported in the Lahontan Valley News:

According to a preliminary report, the NHP said a minivan was traveling west when it pulled out in front of the cement truck. Fausey, the driver of the truck, tried to avoid the minivan, but he hit the minivan and then a sedan. The crash occurred during the morning commute at about 7:37 a.m. DeGoey said the cement truck struck a gas main and a power pole. The driver of the minivan was seriously injured and flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno, and the driver of the sedan walked away. The name of the minivan driver has not been released.

The impact of the crash downed power lines that caused U.S. Highway 50 to close in both directions until crews from NV Energy replaced the posts.

The Nevada Department of Transportation statistics for 2015-2017, revealed the intersection has had 13 crashes, one of which was fatal in 2015. Two other fatal crashes have occurred at the intersection, one each in 2007 and 2010.

During the past decade, according to NDOT records, the intersection has been the site of 38 crashes and 15 injuries. After a 17-year-old Round Mountain teenager was killed in April 2010, NDOT placed rumble strips on Sheckler and installed a larger stop sign with a flashing amber light.

NDOT officially notified commissioners in January the area’s most dangerous intersection in Churchill County should have traffic lights installed by the summer of 2020, said Meg Ragonese, NDOT’s public information officer. In view of a number of evaluations undertaken at the intersection, Ragonese told the LVN last week the U.S. 50 and Sheckler Cutoff meets specific federally-prescribed prerequisites needed to consider the installation and the need for manufacturing lights has been fast-tracked.

“All utilities in the area have been identified to reduce conflict with the new signal infrastructure,” she said. “Geotechnical analysis of area soils have also been completed to determine the needed sizes of signal and light pole foundations. NDOT is currently finalizing design of the new signal.

“Many traffic signal components such as poles and mast arms are custom-manufactured to fit the specific intersection where they will be installed. Many of these custom-fabricated components have a production and manufacturing lead time of six months or more.”

A number of readers also asked if temporary measures could be implemented to make the intersection safer until signal lights are installed.

“As NDOT expedites installation of a future permanent traffic signal at the intersection of the U.S. 50 and Sheckler Cutoff, we also continue evaluating whether potential interim traffic control measures such as a temporary four-way traffic stop could be effective,” Ragonese said. “Traffic safety is our top priority, and NDOT will remain dedicated to evaluating all measures to effectively enhance traffic mobility and safety at the intersection.”