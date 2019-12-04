Churchill County School Board honored

The Nevada Association of School Boards presented its 2019 Awards on Nov. 23 at their annual conference and banquet in Reno. Churchill County School Board President Kathryn Whitaker, left, received the Executive Director Award for her work with the Nevada legislature in 2019. Churchill County High School Spanish teacher Lance Lattin, center, received the School District Employee Making a Difference Award for his work to bring opportunities to students of the Churchill County School District. The Churchill Community Coalition and Andrea Zeller won the award for Friend of Public Education for their partnerships to reduce at-risk teen behaviors in various ways. Accepting the award at the banquet was Kristy Bekiares for the Coalition.