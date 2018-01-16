Churchill County School Board Trustees help high school band

Churchill County School Board Trustees kicked off the first school board meeting of the new year by contributing to the Churchill County High School Band.

During the last meeting Jan. 10, trustee Richard Gent presented a $1,000 check to CCHS Music Instructor Tom Fleming and band student Shawn Bolt.

Gent encouraged Bolt to discuss a plan with his classmates on how to enhance the band by using the check and present the idea at future school board meetings.