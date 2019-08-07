Churchill County Senior Center menus for August 12 to August 16, 2019
William N. Pennington Life Center (Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St., Fallon, Nev. 89406 – 775-423-7096
Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.
Monday
Chicken parmesan
California blend veggies
Orange spinach salad
Breadstick
Fruit cocktail
Tuesday
French toast
Casserole
Sausage link
Denver style
Scrambled eggs
Apple juice
Fruit
Wednesday
Birthday!
Roast beef
Mashed potatoes
Gravy
Vegetable
Dinner roll
Fruit cup
Birthday cake
Ice cream
Thursday
Sweet Italian sausage with red pepper and onions
Whole wheat elbow
Macaroni
Steamed broccoli
Green salad with Italian dressing
Banana
Friday
Tuna stuffed tomato
Green salad with kidney beans
Apricot bran muffin fruit
Mushroom soup
Lahontan Valley