Churchill County Senior Center menus for August 12 to August 16, 2019

Lahontan Valley | August 7, 2019

William N. Pennington Life Center (Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St., Fallon, Nev. 89406 – 775-423-7096

Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.

Monday

Chicken parmesan

California blend veggies

Orange spinach salad

Breadstick

Fruit cocktail

Tuesday

French toast

Casserole

Sausage link

Denver style

Scrambled eggs

Apple juice

Fruit

Wednesday

Birthday!

Roast beef

Mashed potatoes

Gravy

Vegetable

Dinner roll

Fruit cup

Birthday cake

Ice cream

Thursday

Sweet Italian sausage with red pepper and onions

Whole wheat elbow

Macaroni

Steamed broccoli

Green salad with Italian dressing

Banana

Friday

Tuna stuffed tomato

Green salad with kidney beans

Apricot bran muffin fruit

Mushroom soup

