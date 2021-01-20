Churchill County seniors 70 and older scheduled for vaccine on Thursday

Near the end of Thursday’s vaccination line for educators sat Churchill County School District Superintendent Summer Stephens.

She had seen scores of teachers and support personnel receive their first vaccination at the Churchill County Fairgrounds to fight the coronavirus. A good feeling overcame Stephens.

“I am so proud of the county for doing a good job,” she said, “and the staff for being here. I’m proud we got everybody through today.”

Churchill County had allotted several hours Thursday afternoon for 400 vaccinations, but Stephens said it appeared about 50% of the district’s 400 employees signed up.

“I’m not surprised, but some may have had a medical reason,” she added.

Churchill County Middle School social studies teacher Gary Jamieson, though, was one of the first teachers in line.

“I kind of hope it’s the vaccine of vaccines,” he said after receiving his shot. “This is what we’ve been waiting for.”

Jamieson said he was told the booster will be administered in three weeks.

Piled in a car were middle-school teachers Lori and Chuck Kaiser and Kathy Buckmaster. They had received their vaccinations.

“It’s just like a flu shot,” Chuck Kaiser, a computer science teacher said. “I’ve had slivers in my finger that have hurt worse.”

Buckmaster, a longtime English teacher, said she’s grateful to receive a vaccination because she’s a transplant recipient. Lori Kaiser, a social studies teacher, gave a thumbs up to the school district.

“I like the way the school district protects us,” she said, adding the county also ran a flawless operation to administer the vaccinations.

“Overall, it was pretty smooth,” she added.

Churchill County High School Vice Principal Mike Hogan was one of the first who received his vaccination. Hogan said Friday morning he didn’t feel any effects from the shot.

Churchill County Commission Chairman Pete Olsen watched the rollout of the vaccination for the educators. He commended the volunteers and Social Services for making the process smooth.

Social Services Director Shannon Ernst said many of the volunteers are also the same people who conducted the COVID-19 testing. She reiterated the booster vaccination for the educators will be administered in early February. Ernst said each vial yielded 11 to 12 doses.

Now, the county staff and volunteers prepare for the next group designated to receive the vaccine, the 70+ age group. According to the county, vaccines will be administered Thursday to the first 400 county residents aged 70+ on a “first-come, first-served” beginning at 4 p.m. The procedure will be a drive-through at the fairgrounds off Sheckler Road. Photo identification will be required for age and Churchill County residency verification. Ernst said Thursday is reserved specifically for those 70 and older only.

Churchill County is also partnering with Banner Churchill Community Hospital to administer vaccines to those 70 and up. If seniors prefer to schedule an appointment or can’t attend the Thursday date at the fairgrounds, they should contact Banner’s Hospital Clinic weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 775-867-7740.