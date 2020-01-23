Churchill County Sheriff’s Office arrests student for having gun at school

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a Churchill County High School student who possessed a small handgun in class on Wednesday.

After being notified Wednesday night by the Churchill County School District, Sheriff Richard Hickox said the CCSO began an investigation and ultimately arrested the student.

According to a statement released Thursday morning, the student was in possession of a small pneumatic pellet gun while in class.

Although the high school is in city limits, the Fallon Police Department said the student lives in the county, so the CCSO responded to the incident.

“The juvenile was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds,” Hickox said. “No specific threat or target is known at this time.”

The school district said in a statement the student is not in school, and an investigation will be conducted to determine the appropriate action. Superintendent Summer Stephens said student safety is the district’s highest priority.

Hickox said he believes the student acted alone, but the CCSO investigation is ongoing.

“The safety and welfare of the residents and visitors to our community is a top priority for the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office along with our partner agencies, and we strongly urge everyone to report suspicious behavior as soon as possible,” Hickox said.

Stephens said the district’s reporting process, including the StateVoice program, provided the information.

“The investigation will include an assessment of whether the reporting process can be improved and whether there are any additional steps to prevent weapons at school that should be implemented,” Stephens said in the statement.