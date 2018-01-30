Churchill County Sheriff’s Office seek help to find missing man

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a man who hasn’t checked in for recent probation meetings.

Joseph “Joey” Pahl, 33, was last reported seen in the desert outside Fallon December 10, 2017. He is white with blond hair and blue eyes and was last reported seen with a full beard. He is 5′ 11″ and 230-250 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans. He was also last known to be driving a white 1998 Toyota Forerunner with Nevada plate 777FSS.

CCSO says he has medical issues that require daily medication and is considered disabled, and he is likely out of his needed medications.

Pahl is on probation with the State of Nevada and listed as an absconder only because he hasn’t checked in.

If you have information that might help find Pahl or his SUV, please contact the Churchill County Sheriffs Office at 775-423-3116 or email the Investigators working this case at cthorn@so.churchill.nv.us or jrowe@so.churchill.nv.us.