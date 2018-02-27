Churchill County students take drug abuse plight to Capitol Hill

Students from Churchill County High School are worried about rising levels of substance abuse in Nevada, so much so that they brought their concerns to the nation's capital on Feb. 5-9.

The Churchill Community Coalition staff and chairman, along with five CCHS students, returned from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America Forum and Community Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

Churchill Coalition Chairman Steve Russell, Outreach Coordinator Kadie Zeller and Executive Assistant Shannon Webber, along with Students Taking On Prevention (STOP) members Jade Bauman, Lesley Duenas, Kyla Fabian, Michelle Manzo and Emily Marshall visited the Capitol and met with staff from Senator Harry Reid's and Congressman Amodei's offices and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in person.

The Nevadan visitors delivered local Churchill County data and current trends on tobacco, marijuana, prescription drug and alcohol to the representatives and expressed the severity of these issues in Nevada.

"It is incredibly important for our federal representatives to know that their youth constituents are concerned about the rising levels of drug and alcohol use in their schools and they are passionate about substance abuse prevention on local and federal levels. I feel it creates a greater sense of responsibility," said Zeller.

Along with Capitol Hill Day, the group attended numerous forum training sessions that taught them new approaches to prevention efforts on local and national levels.

Recommended Stories For You

"One trainer stood up on top of a table and told us that even if we are standing alone, do not be afraid to speak up for what we believe in. We need to make our voices heard and eventually people will follow. Everyone has to start somewhere," said student Kyla Fabian.