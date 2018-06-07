Churchill early voting ends Friday; Primary election slated for Tuesday at convention center

Early voting ends Friday at the Churchill County Commission chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

Hours for voting are from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. The primary election by precincts is Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center.

Erin Montalvo, who supervises the election process for Churchill County Clerks/Treasurer office, said early voting is on par with the previous election cycle in 2016. As of mid-week, 1,807 county residents have voted, which includes mail-in and absentee ballots. Of the two major parties, 1,113 Republicans have voted compared to 368 Democrats.

Montalvo encourages voters to ring their sample ballots with them because of a barcode. The barcode speeds up the check in for each voter.

One race, though, will be determined Tuesday. Nevada state law requires a primary election if two or more candidates from the same party run against each other. Republicans Linda Rothery and Corine "Rinnie" Barrenchea are facing each other in the primary election, and since no Democrat filed, either Barrencha or Rothery will appear alone on the general ballot.

Kelly Helton did not seek re-election.

Twelve candidates for the nonpartisan school board areFred Buckmaster, Amber Getto, Clay Hendrix (incumbent), Matt Hyde (incumbent), Patty Julian, Jay Lingenfelter, Dante Martell, Tedd McDonald, Bobby Parmenter, Carmen Schank (incumbent), Deby Smotherman and Richard Wiersma, Jr.

Only the top eight candidates advance to the general election.

Five candidates for sheriff are Walter "Butch" Christie, Ray East, Richard Hickox, Jared Jones and John Moser. The top two candidates in this nonpartisan race move on to the general election.

For additional information on the Churchill County races, which appeared after Candidates Night on May 22, go to nevadaappeal.com, type in candidates in the search menu, and indicate "newest" in the sort.

Except for state controller, Nevada's other constitutional offices will also have a primary: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer. Voters will also go to the polls to vote for their respective candidate for U.S. Senate.

Statewide candidates from both major parties have been crisscrossing Nevada, visiting as many rural counties and cities. Four Democrats running for a state constitutional office visited Fallon on Friday, while three Republicans including gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt spoke Tuesday night at the Pizza Barn.

Statewide races are as follows:

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

Assembly terms are two years. All other non-judicial offices are four-year terms.

U.S. Senate:

Kamau Bakari, IA

Sherry Brooks, R

Danny Burleigh, D

Richard Charles, Independent

Sarah Gazala, R.

Tim Hagan, L

Vic Harrell, R

Tom Heck, R

Dean Heller, R (I)

David Knight, D

Bobby Mahendra, D

Barry Michaels, Independent

Allen Rheinhart, D

Jacky Rosen, D

Jesse Sbaih, D

Congress District 2:

Vance Alm, D

Mark Amodei, R (I)

Sharron Angle, R

Joel Beck, R

Patrick Fogarty, D

Jesse Hurley, D

Clint Koble, D

Ian Luetkehans, R

Jack Schofield Jr., D

Rick Shepherd, D

Governor:

Russell Best, IAP

John Bonaventura, D

William "Bill" Boyd, R

Ryan Bundy, Independent

Stephanie Carlisle, R

Frederick Conquest, R

Asheesh Dewan, D

Edward Dundas, R

Jared Fisher, R

Chris Giunchigliani, D

David Jones, D

Adam Laxalt, R

Jared Lord, L

Stan Lusak, R

Dan Schwartz, R

Steve Sisolak, D

Henry Thorns, D

Lt. Governor:

Laurie Hansen, D

Janine Hansen, IAP

Eugene Hoover, R

Brent Jones, R

Scott LaFata, R

Kate Marshall, D

Gary Meyers, R

Michael Roberson, R

Ed Uehling, Independent

Secretary of State:

Ernest Aldridge, R

Nelson Araujo, D

Barbara Cegavske, R (I)

Treasurer:

Bob Beers, R

Zach Conine, D

Bill Hoge, IAP

Andrew Martin, D

Derek Uehara, R

Controller:

Catherine Byrne, D

Ron Knecht, R (I)

Attorney General:

Wes Duncan, R

Aaron Ford, D

Joel Hansen, IAP

Stuart MacKie, D

Craig Mueller, R

State Senate District 17:

Curtis Cannon, D

James Settelmeyer, R (I)

Assembly District 38:

Robin Titus, R (I)

Board of Regents District 9:

Carol Del Carlo, R (I)