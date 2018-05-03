Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council breakfast to highlight Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Joe Lane, owner of Lane & Associates, LLC, will present information on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 at the monthly Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council breakfast Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. at the Stockman's Steakhouse.

RSVP to beth@cedaattracts.com or call 775-423-8587.

Lane graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He began his career with Harrigan, Anderson and Thompson in January 1979, becoming a partner in Anderson and Company.

He was a shareholder in Kafoury, Armstrong and Company for 17 years and a partner in Eide Baily LLP for three years.

Lane started Lane and Associates, LLC, in January 2018. Throughout his career, tax has been Lane's primary focus.

He is married to Natalie, a teacher, and he has four children and four grandchildren.