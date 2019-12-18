Churchill Republican Women receive charter for new club

The National Federation of Republican Women (NFWR) has approved a charter for the newest club, the Churchill Republican Women.

A local presentation of the charter occurred Wednesday in a ceremony at the Douglass House although the charter was issued on Dec. 5 with the club having 14 members. Diane Baranowski, president of the Nevada Federation of Republican Women, presented the charter to Hartweg and several Fallon members who were in attendance. Karen Von Schimmelmann, NvFRW treasurer, presented a check to the Churchill Republican Women from the NvFRW.

Linda Hartweg, the founder of the group, will lead the club during its first term. Her cabinet includes vice president Sue Frey, treasurer Lorri Ford and secretary Cathy Coval.

Hartweg said the process to obtain a charter began in August. Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is one of the largest grassroots political organizations in the country.

“The NFRW is pleased to approve the charter of this new Republican women’s club,” said president Jody Ruston. “The club and its members are a welcomed addition to our nationwide network of grassroots leaders, and we look forward to working with them to promote Republican principals, elect Republican candidates and champion the cause of sound government.”

Club meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of each week at 5:30 p.m. at the Churchill County administration building, 155 N. Taylor St., room 102. Annual dues are $50 and associate membership dues are $25. Dues also cover membership in the NFRW and the NvFRW. For information, call Hartweg at 775-455-5997.

Photo 2

Churchill Republican Women president Linda Hartweg, center, receives a check from Nevada Federation of Republican Women treasurer Karen Von Schimmelmann, left. Holding the charter is Nevada president Diane Baranowski.

Steve Ranson / LVN

Photo 1

Nevada Federation of Republican Women president Diane Baranowski, right, presents the charter to Linda Hartweg, president of the newly formed Churchill Republican Women.

Steve Ranson / LVN

Photo 3

Those attending a presentation Wednesday (Dec. 11) of the charter for the new Churchill Republican Women are, from left, Nevada Federation of Republican Women treasurer Karen Von Schimmelmann, former Churchill County Commissioner Norn Frey; Churchill Republican Women treasurer Lorrie Ford; Churchill Republican Women vice president Sue Frey; Churchill Republican Women President Linda Hartweg; member Alexis Shubin; and Nevada Federation of Republican Women president Diane Baranowski.

Steve Ranson / LVN