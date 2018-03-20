Churchill school board honors winter sports successes

Before awarding sports teams of Churchill County High School, Trustee Phil Pinder recognized CCHS student Dawson Frost for being selected to represent Nevada as a Student Delegate in the United States Senate Youth Program.

The Churchill County School District Board of Trustees met Wednesday to recognize boys and girls basketball teams and wrestling teams, and three coaches that all had success in postseason competition.

Trustee Matt Hyde honored each member of the Churchill County High School Wrestling team for placing fifth in the Regional and fifth in State Tournament, along with Coach Trevor de Braga: Ben Dooley, Sean and Tommy McCormick, Marcel Poracky, and Mason Smith.

Trustee Tricia Strasdin then honored CCHS Boys Basketball team for placing second in the Northern 3A League and for being the NIAA 3A State Academic Champions.

Members Johnny Cooley, Elijah Jackson, Hayden Strasdin and Thomas Steele were recognized for their individual accomplishments.

Strasdin also honored Coach Chelle Dalager, whom was selected as the Boys Basketball Northern 3A Coach of the Year, and Anne Smith as the Girls Basketball Northern 3A Coach of the Year.

Trustee Phil Pinder followed the recognition ceremony by introducing the CCHS Girls Basketball team for not only capturing the league championship, but also as the 2018 3A Northern Regional and State champions. Earning individual honors were: Faith Cornmesser, Kaitlyn Hunter, Lani Otuafi, Leta Otuafi and Caitlyn Welch.