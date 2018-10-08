City celebrates Tewell’s 90th birthday

Former Elko and Fallon councilman John Tewell has had the best of two communities.

Born in Elko on Sept. 28, 1928, John was honored for his 90th birthday Sunday at the Fallon Convention Center in a ceremony organized by his daughter Dotty. John graduated from Elko High School and later married the sweetheart of his life, Faye. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary on Sept. 1.

John spent eight years on the Elko City Council and worked for the Elko Daily Free Press for 30 years before he retired in 1982. John also worked for Farm Bureau Insurance. He and Faye moved to Fallon in 1990. In June 1993, John ran for Fallon City Council and won, holding the position for 16 years.

Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford recognized John by reading a proclamation recognizing the native Nevadan.