City Council approves interfund loan

The Fallon City Council met on July 1 to approve a resolution authorizing a temporary interfund loan from the Water Treatment Enterprise Fund to the Sanitation Enterprise Fund for $165,000.

The loan will purchase a new roll-off Kenworth truck that is designed to deliver and receive the city’s 20-yard and 30-yard roll-off bins. The temporary loan is necessary because the sanitation Fun does not current have sufficient cash on hand to afford the new truck to replace the previous one that was involved in an accident.

Tedford said the city is currently using its back-up roll-off truck, which does not leave the city with a spare.

The council appointed individuals to key city positions. Those appointed included Michael Lister, Municipal Court judge; Kevin Gehman, chief of police; Ron Wenger and Kris Alexander, police captains; Robert Erquiaga, Legal and Administrative director; Derek Zimney, city engineer; Brian Byrd, director of Public Works; Ryan Swirczek and Adrian Noriega, deputy directors of Public Works; Gary Cordes, city clerk and treasurer; Elsie Lee, deputy city clerk and treasurer’ Jane Moon, director of Tourism and Special Events; Steve Endacott, Emergency Management coordinator; Michael Mackedon, city attorney; and Leonard Mackedon and Trent de Braga, deputy city attorneys.

The council also approved board appointments.

A Ceremony of Protocol will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. in the courtyard behind City Hall for newly elected Councilwoman Karla Kent and re-elected Mayor Ken Tedford.

Lister will administer the oath of office.