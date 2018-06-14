City council to review ordinance banning recreational marijuana

The Fallon City Council will review an ordinance placing a city-wide ban on all state-licensed adult-use marijuana facilities in the City of Fallon.

The City of Fallon allows medical marijuana but the ban would be on recreational.

Churchill County already has a ban on all marijuana facilities.

The council will take up the matter at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

"We are seeking help and support from the Fallon community to let the Council know that the people don't want a ban on Nevada legal and state-regulated recreational facilities," said Nathan Van Treese, another owner and operator of The Green Cross Farmacy in a press release. "We plan to have a large group of locals show up in opposition of passing the proposed ordinance."