City of Fallon remains open for business with precautionary measures

The City of Fallon announced today that City Hall remains open for business, but with a focus on reduced in-person interactions in order to help mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19. In response to the CDC’s guidelines and out of an abundance of caution, The City of Fallon is encouraging all customers to make utility payments by phone, online viafallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities or use the four (4) utility payment dropbox locations throughout the city. Additionally, citizens and businesses are encouraged to call City Hall rather than visit, as all phones will be staffed during normal business hours, and many tasks can be accomplished without a visit to City Hall.

City Hall’s hours and addresses for each utility payment dropbox location can be found below.

● City Hall Hours

○ M-F from8am-5pm

● Utility Payment Dropbox locations:

○ City of Fallon, Parking Lot, South Carson Street

○ Stillwater Plaza, Parking Lot, 2105 West Williams Avenue

○ CC Communications, Parking Lot, 1750 West Williams Avenue

○ CC Communications, Parking Lot, 879 South Maine Street

As a precautionary measure, The City of Fallon will close the Convention Center, City-County Gym, Old Post Office and Oats Park Gym. All of the City’s outdoor parks will remain open, but The City of Fallon encourages everyone to follow CDC guidelines, including limiting gatherings of up to 50 people or less and to follow social distancing protocols.

The City’s Transfer Station also will remain open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. As an additional precautionary measure, the Fallon Police Department will discontinue fingerprinting service until further notice.

“The City of Fallon takes pride in its preparedness for emergencies, but this situation is unprecedented,” said City of Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford. “There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our residents, which is why we have put these precautionary measures in place. There may be more measures put in place in the immediate future as we continue to monitor this situation.”

For the full list of CDC guidelines, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html.

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, the City of Fallon will monitor the coronavirus on a continuous basis and keep residents informed as the situation evolves.