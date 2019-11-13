City proclaims November as ‘National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month’

The Fallon City Council has proclaimed this month as “No Shave November” in recognition of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Mayor Ken Tedford said at Monday’s council meeting this proclamation and recognition are important to him in advising men about prostate and testicular cancers, the leading causes of the disease in men.

Tedford said during the month he, along with other men, grow their beards to support treatment and awareness of prostate and testicular cancer. During his remarks, Tedford joked he couldn’t grow a good beard, but situations offer him the opportunity to talk to others around him about men being screened for cancer, not only for prostate and testicular, but for other types as well.

The city’s proclamation stated the number of prostate cancer deaths have decreased during the past two decades, but according to the American Cancer Society, 174,650 men will be newly diagnosed in 2019 with prostate cancer and 31,200 deaths will result from it.

“We remember those lost to prostate cancer, offer our support to patients and their families, and highlight our commitment to better prevention, detection, and treatment methods,” read the proclamation.