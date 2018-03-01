Classes in self-defense starting in Fallon
March 1, 2018
If a new self-defense class starting March 5 fulfills its purpose, Churchill County residents will find confidence in self-protection and conflict avoidance techniques in a safe and supportive environment.
Berserker Kombat, a six-week martial arts class offering instruction on practical defensive maneuvers for adults and anti-bullying techniques for youth, will be held at the multi-purpose building on Sheckler Road.
Several sessions are available according to age group.
Ages 5-13 can attend the Warriors Cubs class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Taking place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays, the Cubs class is geared for ages 13 and up.
Females 13 and up seeking to learn self-defense are welcome at the Shield Maiden class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
Recommended Stories For You
The classes are instructed by Lance Hunt, a longtime martial artist who has been teaching self-protection for more than a decade.
The cost is $40 for the six weeks. Each additional household member is $10. The drop-in fee is $8 per class.
Registration is through Churchill County Parks and recreation, 325 Sheckler Road, 775-423-7733.
Trending In: Lahontan Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released