Classes in self-defense starting in Fallon

If a new self-defense class starting March 5 fulfills its purpose, Churchill County residents will find confidence in self-protection and conflict avoidance techniques in a safe and supportive environment.

Berserker Kombat, a six-week martial arts class offering instruction on practical defensive maneuvers for adults and anti-bullying techniques for youth, will be held at the multi-purpose building on Sheckler Road.

Several sessions are available according to age group.

Ages 5-13 can attend the Warriors Cubs class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Taking place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays, the Cubs class is geared for ages 13 and up.

Females 13 and up seeking to learn self-defense are welcome at the Shield Maiden class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.

The classes are instructed by Lance Hunt, a longtime martial artist who has been teaching self-protection for more than a decade.

The cost is $40 for the six weeks. Each additional household member is $10. The drop-in fee is $8 per class.

Registration is through Churchill County Parks and recreation, 325 Sheckler Road, 775-423-7733.