Classes offered for landscapers, nursery workers

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, in collaboration with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, will offer a series of eight classes for those in the green industry beginning Feb. 1. The program benefits people wanting to enter the industry, beginners in the industry and established industry professionals.

Heidi Kratsch, Cooperative Extension horticulture specialist, said landscapers, nursery workers, groundskeepers and others in the green industry who attend the classes will learn science-based, sustainable horticulture practices to help them manage plants and landscapes efficiently and safely.

"This training provides the most up-to-date and scientifically accurate information available," said Kratsch.

The trainings will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 1-27, with an optional no-cost exam on March 1. Classes are taught by Cooperative Extension and Nevada Department of Agriculture staff and industry professionals and are held at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension office in Reno, 4955 Energy Way.

Class topics include:

Feb. 1: Plant Disease Basics

Feb. 6: Pruning Landscape Plants

Feb. 8: IPM and Pesticide Safety

Feb. 13: Soils, Potting Mixes and Fertilizers

Feb. 15: Sustainable Turfgrass Maintenance

Feb. 20: Landscape Water Management

Feb. 22: Insect Identification

Feb. 27: Noxious Weeds and Weed Law

Classes are $15 each or $80 for all eight. Further discounts are available to organizations enrolling multiple employees.

Fees include course materials, certificates of attendance, refreshments and International Society of Arboriculture and Pesticide Continuing Education Units. Course fees also support the Green Industry Continuing Education Series and Trees and Drought sessions, which are held year-round as needed.

Register online at the Green Industry Training website, http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/green-industry-training/. For information on classes or certification, contact Melody Hefner at hefnerm@unce.unr.edu or 775-336-0247. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the class they intend to attend.