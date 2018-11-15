CLC offers Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving meal provided by the Christian Life Center on Sunday, Nov. 18 begins Fallon's community outreach for the holiday.

CLC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner with its congregation. The church also invites the community to join them for a Thanksgiving meal at the Fallon Convention Center on Sunday from noon-3 p.m. The church served more than 900 people at last year's dinner, which included not only church members but also invited guests, Navy personnel and community residents.

Every year, members of the CLC congregation purchase, cook and serve the meal, which consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and rolls, as well as a variety of desserts.

To ensure there is room for all who attend, members of the community and Navy service members and their families are invited at noon, and the church congregation will eat at 2 p.m.

For information, call Christian Life Center at 775-423-6900.