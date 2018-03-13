Clerk’s office receives more filings for county positions

More candidates have filed for Churchill County offices before Friday's deadline.

Two more candidates have filed for sheriff, bringing the total to three. Richard Hickox, who filed on the first day, will be joined in the nonpartisan race by John Moser and Walter "Butch" Christie. The sheriff's position opened when incumbent Sheriff Ben Trotter decided to run for Justice of the Peace against incumbent Mike Richards. Both Trotter and Richards filed in January for justice of the peace, which is a six-year term.

Robert "Bob" Getto filed to run for his second term as public administrator. Earlier this year, Getto briefed county commissioners on his duties and said every case that comes into his office is different, but because of the implementation of a good cross-checking system and multiple sources, his office is able to resolve issues more efficiently that deal with property left by deceased residents.

According to Churchill County's description, "the public administrator may administer a deceased person's estate in accordance with the Nevada Revised Statute 253. Generally speaking, the public administrator has the responsibility to administer the estates of those individuals who pass without the benefit of a will."

The Churchill County School Board is drawing more attention for this election cycle compared to 2016. Incumbent Carmen Schank, Dante Martell and Richard Wiersma, Jr. filed on March 5, and Debbie Smotherman filed on March 7. They have been joined by Fred Buckmaster, who also filed last week and incumbent Matt Hyde and Amber Getto, who both submitted their paperwork on Monday. Four positions, which are nonpartisan, are open this year. Incumbent Rich Gent, though, is termed out, and Clay Hendrix is up for re-election.

County Commissioner Pete Olsen, a Republican, has filed for his third and final term because of them limits, while incumbent Christy Lattin and Gary Smith filed for Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Weed Abatement Board. The two other board members who are up for re-election are Jay Lingenfelter and Michael Spencer. The Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Weed Abatement Board is nonpartisan.

On the first day of filing, the following office holders announced their re-election bids: Art Mallory (district attorney), Denise Mondhink-Felton (assessor) and Tasha Hessey (recorder). Kelly Helton is not running for re-election as county clerk/treasurer, but Linda Rothery, who serves as the chief deputy clerk, filed for the office.

Filing ends on Friday afternoon. The Churchill County Clerk's/Treasurer's Office hours for filing are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The filing fee is $100 for commissioner, assessor, clerk/treasurer, district attorney, public administrator, recorder and sheriff and $30 for Churchill County Mosquito, Vector, and Noxious Weed Abatement District 2 and the Churchill County School Board.

Statewide offices up for a four-year term include the following: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state controller and attorney general. Except for secretary of state and comptroller, the other state officers are either termed out or have decided to run for another office.

SECRETARY OF STATE FILINGS AS OF MONDAY

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

U.S. Senate:

Sherry Brooks, R

Danny Burleigh, D

Tim Hagan, L

Tom Heck, R

Dean Heller, R (I)

Barry Michaels, Independent

Jacky Rosen, D

Jesse Sbaih, D

Congress District 2:

Vance Alm, D

Mark Amodei, R (I)

Sharron Angle, R

Clint Koble, D

Ian Luetkehans

Rick Shepherd, D

Congress District 4:

John Anzalone, D

David Gibbs, R

Cresent Hardy, R

Greg Luckner, L

Dean McGonigle, Independent

Amy Vilela, D

Governor:

Russell Best, IAP

William "Bill" Boyd, R

Asheesh Dewan, D

Jared Fisher, R

Jared Lord, L

Stan Lusak, R

Dan Schwartz, R

Steve Sisolak, D

Henry Thorns, D

Lt. Governor:

Eugene Hoover, R

Kate Marshall, D

Gary Anthony Meyers, R

Secretary of State:

Nelson Araujo, D

Barbara Cegavske, R (I)

Treasurer:

Bob Beers, R

Bill Hoge, IAP

Andrew Martin, D

Derek Uehara, R

Controller:

Catherine Byrne, D

Ron Knecht, R (I)

Attorney General:

Wes Duncan, R

Aaron Ford, D

Craig Mueller, R

State Senate District 14:

Ira Hansen, R

Thomas Kennedy, Independent

Senate District 16:

Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)

State Senate District 17:

James Settelmeyer, R (I)

Assembly District 32:

Patty Povilaitis, D

Alexis Hansen, R

Assembly District 33:

John Ellison, R (I)

Chris J. Johnson, R

Assembly District 36:

Joseph Bradley, R

Dennis Hof, R

James Oscarson, R (I)

Assembly District 38:

Robin Titus, R (I)

Assembly District 39:

Patricia Ackerman, D

Jim Wheeler, R (I)

Assembly District 40:

Al Kramer, R (I)

Autumn Zemke, D

Board of Regents District 9:

Carol Del Carlo, R (I)