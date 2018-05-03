Comedian Brian Lee coming to Fallon Friday

Fallon is preparing itself for a live show featuring a night of comedy.

First, comedian Brian Lee is teaching a class Friday to the military personnel at the Naval Air Station Fallon on how to use humor to handle very difficult situations.

That night, though, he and two other comedians are set to make audiences laugh with their comedy show at the Fallon Elks Lodge.

Although the show is sold out, Lee and his friends are giving Fallon audiences both at the air station and at the Elks Lodge a reason to smile and laugh.