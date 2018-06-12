Comissioners seek to set up local Drug Task Force

– The first hearing of the imposition of a surcharge for the enhancement or improvement of the telephone system for reporting an emergency and portable recording devices is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20.

– Approval of sponsorship of the 4th Annual Nevada Economic Development Conference in the amount of $1,500.

– Urging the Board of Reagents of the Nevada System of Higher Education to continue following policies outlined in Resolution 81-8 concerning use of proceeds from the sale of certain agricultural properties, which are to be placed in trust and used for purchasing land for agricultural experiment stations.

With the distribution of the state's share of medical marijuana revenue, Churchill County Commissioners reconvened the topic and approved to support the Board of Health Strategies and body cameras for law enforcement with the funds on June 7.

The county collected $88,235 of funds and approved to proceed with New Frontier's Adolescence Substance Abuse Prevention Program, as well as toward programs targeting pregnant women about the effects of marijuana and childbirth, and further education to youth about the substance.

The Churchill County Health Taskforce requested $50,260 for projects and $5,000 toward New Frontier's program, while $32,000 is for law enforcement body cameras.

With that, Sheriff Ben Trotter also clarified on the county's Drug Task Force, as Fallon Police Department and Churchill County Sheriff's Office is developing its own.

“Opioids are a huge problem but it doesn’t bring the side problems like meth does.”



Trotter said the Drug Task Force existed for about 30 years with four assigned officers from the state. But about two months ago, he said, the state advised Churchill's Drug Task Force was being pulled to refocus the assess on state opioid enforcement.

Commissioner Pete Olsen said methamphetamine is more of a local concern compared to opioids. In response, Trotter said a local taskforce would better benefit the community as Churchill law enforcement agencies would focus on both aspects locally — and flexibility on operations at a lesser cost.

Commissioners are also considering to writing a letter to the Gov. Brian Sandoval, as Drug Task Forces still exist in Ely and Winnemucca.

"It bothers me the state pulled task force funding from Churchill County," said Commissioner Bus Scharmann. "There's something that needs to be done to get the money restored at our level."

Trotter said the launch of a local task force is to be announced; Commissioners and Trotter will meet next to discuss funding and grants to support this, and also consider enhancing a partnership with the Nevada Division of Investigation.