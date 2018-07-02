The Churchill County Commission meets Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the commission chambers, 155 N. Taylor St., for its first meeting of July.

Commissioners will discuss or take action on the following agenda items:

Presentation, discussion, and acceptance of the Nevada Department of Transportation's fiscal year 2018-19 annual work program.

Application for Community Support Funding for the LEED Green Leadership Summit Aug. 3-4 for $2,000.

Renewal of annual membership with Western Nevada Development District (WNDD) for $6,250 and an update on FY 2018 activities.

Advanced step placement for Priscilla Baker as a newly hired deputy district attorney I.

Recommended Stories For You

Closed Personnel Session – Discussion of negotiations with Churchill County Sheriff's Deputies Association (CCSDA) and sergeants' unit.

Approval of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between Churchill County and the Churchill County Sheriff's Deputies Association and sergeants' unit.

Old business:

Renewal of contract with Resource Concepts, Inc. (RCI) for an amount not to exceed $85,000.

New business:

Appointment of Ernie Schank to the TDR Sending Site Review Committee.

Notification of FY 2018 Federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes and apportionment to the various funds.