Commissioners have light meeting

Churchill County commissioners met Thursday and took action on the following items:

Approved declaration of written bids and public auction of county-owned property, parcel number 007-171-54, located at 2525 Beasley Drive. Jarad Card purchased the property with an opening bid of $115,000.

Reappointed Jo Petteruti to the Library Board for a four-year term.

Received annual update of activities and approved application for continued support of the Churchill Animal Protection Society for $20,000.

Acknowledged the recordation of Conservation Easement Deed, document 472026, for Arne L. Martin and Leslie Martin for property at 4755 Austin Highway to authorize issuance of 65 TDR certificates to Churchill County and authorization to record the Notice of Final Decision to issue the certificates.

Approved a settlement agreement with PCCP V I-II, LLC and Verner Homes Nevada, LC for unpaid debts for water and sewer standby fees.

Transferred $36,610 from Regional Transportation Fund 280 to the city of Fallon.

Transferred $250,000 to the county road department for fiscal year 2019 for various road and bridge projects for the second quarter.

Approved two resolution for the deputy Attorney General to prosecute a conflict case.

Appointed Geof Stark as Churchill County's member/representative on the Board for the Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool.